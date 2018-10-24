David Schwimmer's lookalike being hunted for theft!

A recent Facebook post shared by Blackpool Police has sent netizens into a frenzy. The post shows an alleged thief snapped while stealing a crate of beer cans from a restaurant and guess what? The suspect strongly resembles Friends star David Schwimmer! Social media users and fans of the 90s sitcom flooded the comments section with tons of comic responses. Some of them will actually make you laugh till you cry!

The hilarity ensued on Tuesday when more than 75,000 comments poured in within 12 hours. Netizens responded to the doppelganger’s picture with a wave of Friends jokes in the comments.

Well, the Blackpool Police had a bit of fun with the hilarious comments too, and warned the public to ‘keep away’ from the suspect. They also informed that Schwimmer was not in the UK at the time of the theft.

The police further appealed for anyone with any information about the theft, which took place at Basrai’s restaurant at Talbot Road on September 20, to contact them. The suspect is also wanted for the alleged theft of a wallet, mobile and a jacket from the restaurant. A CCTV image of him with the beer cans was released by the Police.