Does Queen Elizabeth ever eat pizza? Maybe Kate Middleton knows

The royal family of England has access to some of the best cooks on the planet and by extension, just about any food, they could ask for, including pizza. However, it would seem like when Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton have a meal, the Italian dish is nowhere to be seen. Kate was at an engagement at a community garden in Islington, England to cook pizza with primary school students. The Duchess of Cambridge was peppered with questions and one little girl took the royal off guard. She asked: “Has the queen ever had pizza?”

Kate was surprised but recovered quickly and came back with a witty reply. “You know, that's such a good question. I don't know. I don't know. Maybe next time I see her, I shall ask?" she told the girl. The little chat occurred when Kate was making a pizza, which according to reports, was to be cooked in an outdoor oven. Kate was also surprised by a kid, who suggested a pizza topping consisting of cheese and cucumber. Kate, however, seems to like a pepperoni topping on her pizza, though she doesn’t like it spicy.

The answer is that Kate doesn’t know - but it’s a good question. Shall she ask her next time she sees her? Yes please! — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 15, 2019

George and Charlotte wil be so jealous of me making pizza with you, says Kate. pic.twitter.com/OUvTH31m3I — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 15, 2019

According to The Telegraph, Darren McGrady, a former chef to the queen said that she usually follows a strict diet and doesn’t experiment with flavours. Apparently, she also hates garlic. “Sadly, the Queen is not a foodie,” he said. “She eats to live, unlike Prince Philip who loves to eat and would stand and talk food all day.”