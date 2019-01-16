image
Wednesday, January 16th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Does Queen Elizabeth ever eat pizza? Maybe Kate Middleton knows

Other

Does Queen Elizabeth ever eat pizza? Maybe Kate Middleton knows

Debanu DasDebanu Das   January 16 2019, 11.03 am
back
foodKate MiddletonnewsOtherpizzapoliticsPrince Charlesprince philipPrince WilliamQueen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II
nextPetr Cech announces retirement: Fans and players celebrate the legendary goalkeeper
ALSO READ

Meghan Markle is the Queen's favourite and here's the proof

Best of 2018: 8 LIT moments of the royal family that broke the internet

Meghan Markle to have a hectic 2019, courtesy her royal duties