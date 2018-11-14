Donald Trump excludes Hindus from his Diwali greetings

Diwali is a festival of light, joy and good food. The festival is celebrated by Indians all over in the world and the USA is not an exception. It wasn’t just the NRIs who celebrated the festival in the US, even the President of the United States, Donald Trump celebrated the festival. He took to Twitter to inform his followers about celebrating the festival and even wished them.
Well, it surely feels good to see that Trump wished everyone, but there seems to be a glaring glitch. In his tweet, he mentioned that Diwali is observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains. The POTUS seems to have forgotten that Hindus too celebrate the festival extensively. Twitter, obviously wasn’t in a mood to let it pass and reactions to his tweet were hilarious.
By the way, there’s another tweet too in which Trump mentioned Diwali as ‘the Hindu Festival of Lights’. But the damage was already done. Maybe next Diwali, he should consult an Indian before posting.