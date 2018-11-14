Donald Trump excludes Hindus from his Diwali greetings

Diwali is a festival of light, joy and good food. The festival is celebrated by Indians all over in the world and the USA is not an exception. It wasn’t just the NRIs who celebrated the festival in the US, even the President of the United States, Donald Trump celebrated the festival. He took to Twitter to inform his followers about celebrating the festival and even wished them.

Today, we gathered for Diwali, a holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains throughout the United States & around the world. Hundreds of millions of people have gathered with family & friends to light the Diya and to mark the beginning of a New Year. https://t.co/epHogpTY1A pic.twitter.com/9LUwnhngWJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Well, it surely feels good to see that Trump wished everyone, but there seems to be a glaring glitch. In his tweet, he mentioned that Diwali is observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains. The POTUS seems to have forgotten that Hindus too celebrate the festival extensively. Twitter, obviously wasn’t in a mood to let it pass and reactions to his tweet were hilarious.

It’s a Hindu festival, you moron. At this rate you’ll be wishing jews a happy Eid and Muslims on Christmas. — Ram (@ramprasad_c) November 14, 2018

Someone tell the WH staff that Diwali is a primarily Hindu celebration and it’s worth, at the very least, mentioning them. Partial credit to Michael...eerrr... DJT for attempting though! pic.twitter.com/rbkjQWW9Au — jhaff (@killmonger2020) November 14, 2018

Dear Donald, I Think You Should Fire The Person Who Wrote This Post On Your Behalf No Offence But He Just Forgot To Mention Diwali Is Celebrated By Hindus 🙂 PS: I’m Just A Well Wisher 😇 — ✨ Dr Khushboo ✨ (@khushikadri) November 14, 2018

By the way, there’s another tweet too in which Trump mentioned Diwali as ‘the Hindu Festival of Lights’. But the damage was already done. Maybe next Diwali, he should consult an Indian before posting.