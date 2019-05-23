Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, always keeps a lunch box in her car and it's not for the kids

The Royal family aren't ones for cluttered cars. You won't see an assortment of rubbish in the footwell and a battered A to Z in the car door pocket. We know the Queen likes to travel with a blanket because she's a sensible sort, but other than that, they seem to be a pretty tidy lot when in transit. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, does like to take one particular item with her when travelling by car to an official event - a lunch box.
We don't mean a bright-coloured, boxy plastic number with a Capri-Sun and some Dairylea Dunkers in. Instead, it's reported that Kate never travels without a snack packed in Tupperware. According to HELLO! , she loves to travel with a small plastic container to carry her snacks when she gets hungry. She's not the only royal who likes to request an item for their 'rider'. The Duchess of Sussex prefers to travel with Hildon natural mineral water in still and sparkling - Hildon having a royal warrant, obviously.
Today The Duchess of Cambridge visited @bletchleyparkuk, the home of British codebreaking — which played a major role in secret intelligence gathering during the Second World War, producing secret information which had a direct and profound influence on the outcome of the war. The Duchess joined joined schoolchildren for an immersive workshop (using a real Enigma Machine used during the Second World War), which saw them take on the role of codebreakers in June 1944, intercepting and deciphering German communications in order to understand their order of battle and decide whether the Operation Fortitude deception plans have been successful. She also met Bletchley Veterans Elizabeth Diacon, Georgina Rose, Audrey Mather and Rena Stewart, who all worked to feed crucial information to Allied forces in the critical months, weeks and days leading up to D-Day during #WW2. The Duchess’s own Grandmother and Great Aunt, Valerie and Mary Glassborow, both worked at Bletchley during the War — and have become the latest additions to Bletchley’s Codebreakers’ Wall of Honour. Bletchley’s new exhibition ‘D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion’, based on newly declassified material, shows how the intelligence effort coordinated at the site helped specifically in the success of the D-Day landings at Normandy, part of their work to bring together the past and the present, with a nod to the future.
As for the Duchess of Cornwall, she has something of a sweet tooth, and has been seen to take a packet of Murray Mints on visits with her, as well as a bottle of water- but not a fancy one with a royal warrant. What would the Queen say?