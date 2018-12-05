Forbes India Celebrity 100 list: Salman Khan is at the top, Virat Kohli gives him tough competition

Salman Khan’s habit of topping the charts with his blockbuster films is just second nature for him. But it seems now, that Bhai has carried on the success of films over to Forbes India Celebrity 100 List. What’s more, this isn’t the first time that he’s made it to the top of Forbes’ list. The publication says that Salman is now on top of the list of highest paid celebrities for the third consecutive year.

The new list also comes with a slight change. Forbes noted that the second highest paid celebrity happens to be Virat Kohli – that’s the first time a sportsperson appeared on the top five. While Salman is estimated to be paid around Rs 253.25 crore, Virat commands an income of Rs 228.09 crore.

Following up on the third spot is actor Akshay Kumar with Rs 185 crore. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan was on the second spot with Rs 170.5 crores. This time he has slipped down to the 13th spot thanks to his several consumer brands. His income took a hit of Rs 56 crores though.

Priyanka Chopra too suffered a hit and slipped from her number seven spot from last year to number 49, earning Rs 18 crore. Deepika Padukone made it to the number four spot in 2018, making her the highest earning female celebrity.

Finally, we have Sachin Tendulkar at number 10 – the same number as his jersey. Sachin always seems to show up on the top ten all the time and this year, his earnings stood at Rs 80 crore.