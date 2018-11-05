Happy Dhanteras 2018: Messages, SMS, quotes, status, greetings, photos, wishes, wallpapers, Facebook wishes

Ahead of Diwali, people across India are celebrating Dhanteras, the occasion in which we seek maa Lakshmi's blessing and pray she pours in wealth and prosperity upon us. As a custom, different communities also buy gold (or other metals) as a symbol of bringing home new wealth. As you also wish the best for your loved ones on this special day and pray all their dreams are turned into reality, here is a collection of heartfelt wishes that you can send across, right away.

Sun glows for a day,

Candle for an hour,

Matchstick for a minute,

But a wish can glow days forever,

So here is my wish for glowing Dhanteras, glowing life!!

May goddess give you 10 thngs in life

D=Dhan

H=Health

A=Anand

N=Nature

T=Talent

E=Enjoyment

R=Romance

A=Aitbar

S=Saubhagya

Safalta Kadam Chumti rahe,

Khushi Aaspas ghumti rahe,

Yash Itna faile ki KASTURI Sharma Jaye,

Laxmi ki kripa itni ho ki BALAJI bhi dekhte rah jaye.

We Pray Dhanteras lights up new dreams

Fresh hopes and undiscovered avenues

Different perspectives and everything beautiful

God’s blessing may come as a surprise

And how much you receive,

Depends on how much

your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond

What you expect.

Subh Dhanteras to You & Your Family!

May this Dhanteras Celebrations

endow you with opulence and prosperity…

Happiness comes at your steps

Wishing a bright future in your life

Shubh Dhanteras.

Aaye To Sang Laye Khushiyan Hazar

Har Sal Manain Hum Yeh Tuohar,

Bhar De Hamara Daaman Jewelry K Sath

De Jaye Umren Hazaar Baar Baar!

Khoobb meethe meethe pakwan khaye,

Sehat me char chand lagaye,

Log to sirf chand par gaye hai

Aap us se bhi upar jaye,

Happy Dhanteras....!!

May this Dhanteras light up new dreams,

fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues,

different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful,

and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments.

Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

Shimmer with silver,

Shine with gold,

And dazzle like platinum,

Happy Dhanteras!