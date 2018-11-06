Happy Diwali 2018: Diwali messages, wishes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook updates

It's that time of the year when life lights up with beautiful diyas and lanterns. The noise of firecrackers brings in new hope as we relish on the sweetness of life savour some mouthwatering mithais. It's the time when one wishes to prosper and live a happy life forever. Yes, it's Diwali and all we wish for our readers is a fulfilling and a beautiful journey ahead. Well, our job is to make your life simple and in that case, here are some Diwali or as few call it, Deepavali wishes to pass on and spread happiness.

May this Deepawali brings you with illumination, harmony and joy in your life and if you already have these, share it with have-nots. HappyDeepavali.

May the lights of Deepavali illuminate your life with endless Joy, peace and Prosperity. Wish you all a very Happy Deepavali!

A warm Diwali wishes for every happiness. May the warmth and splendour that are a part of this auspicious occasion fill your life with happiness and bright cheer and bring you joy and prosperity, for the whole year.

May the light of happiness and peace eliminate the darkness of sorrow and hardships from your life.