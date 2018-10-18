Happy Dussehra 2018: Celebrities look their best as they send out wishes

After the nine days of Navratri, Thursday is celebrated as Dussehra, also called as Vijayadashami. The day is regarded to be quite auspicious as it symbolises the triumph of good over evil. To celebrate the festival, people across the nation wish each other. While we make sure to send out wishes to our loved ones, our celebrities do the same. Prominent celebs across fields have shared their Dussehra wishes on social media and Twitterverse is pouring in all the love from their favourite stars.

May the GOOD win over EVIL, today & forever! 😇 Wishing you all a #HappyDussehra 🎇✨ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 18, 2018

Celebrating the victory of good over evil! Wish you all a very #HappyDussehra! pic.twitter.com/3QgJIMubpO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 18, 2018

May good triumph over evil, may you achieve the strength & courage to follow the path of righteousness. #HappyDussehra to all! 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 18, 2018

Wishing everyone a very #HappyDussehra. May the good always triumph over evil and may this auspicious day bring along peace, love, happiness and prosperity to all. 🙏 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2018

#Wishing you a #HappyDussehra & #Mahanavami ! May Goddess Durga take away all your worries & bless you with health & prosperity ! It’s time to celebrate victory of good over evil .. within us & around us .... !! #DurgaPujo2018 #Dussehra2018 #NavRatri #Navratri2018 pic.twitter.com/w1fnWxSiCN — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) October 18, 2018

May this festival bring you victory in everything you undertake and bless you with happiness and prosperity. #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/AO18b2gsPF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 18, 2018

Right from Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan to even PM Narendra Modi everyone sent their heartfelt wishes to their fans.

सिद्धगन्धर्वयक्षाद्यैरसुरैरमरैरपि। सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात् सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी॥ May Maa Siddhidhatri's blessings bring success, good health and well-being in everyone's lives. Here is a Stuti. https://t.co/DGf8HqypR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2018

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यक्षाद्यैरसुरैरमरैरपि। सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात् सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी॥ ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नम:॥ शुभ महानवमी। — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 18, 2018

Apne andar ke Darr se miliye iss Dusshere and win over that. #TumbbadInTheatres #HastarRevealed @s0humshah @ErosNow @cypplOfficial https://t.co/Wiy6fSpayh - Tumbbad | So Ja Warna Hastar Aa Jayega | Aanand L Rai | Sohum Shah — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) October 17, 2018

Well, from past few days there are a lot of #MeToo stories on Twitter. However, with this positive wishes pouring in all we can hope is that good will surely win over evil. The #MeToo campaign is helping to clear the mess and now on this auspicious occasion, we can almost be assured that better days are coming soon. Happy Dussehra!