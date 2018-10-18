Happy Dussehra 2018: Celebrities look their best as they send out wishes

After the nine days of Navratri, Thursday is celebrated as Dussehra, also called as Vijayadashami. The day is regarded to be quite auspicious as it symbolises the triumph of good over evil. To celebrate the festival, people across the nation wish each other. While we make sure to send out wishes to our loved ones, our celebrities do the same. Prominent celebs across fields have shared their Dussehra wishes on social media and Twitterverse is pouring in all the love from their favourite stars.
Right from Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan to even PM Narendra Modi everyone sent their heartfelt wishes to their fans.
Well, from past few days there are a lot of #MeToo stories on Twitter. However, with this positive wishes pouring in all we can hope is that good will surely win over evil. The #MeToo campaign is helping to clear the mess and now on this auspicious occasion, we can almost be assured that better days are coming soon. Happy Dussehra!