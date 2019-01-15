Happy Pongal 2019: Greetings, messages and quotes for your loved ones

Pongal marks the auspicious day, when people in the Southern belt of India, celebrate the harvest season. While Maharashtrians celebrate Makar Sankranti by flying kites, Pongal is celebrated by boiling rice with milk in earthen pots to usher in the first harvest . Pongal lasts for four days. However, it is Thai Pongal, the second day of this festival, which is considered to be the most auspicious day of all. While boiling rice, people let rice spill out of the pot, as it is believed that it brings fortune and prosperity. Pongal, a Tamil word, means overflowing and hence, the ritual.

Marking the end of winters, Pongal celebrates Surya's (Sun) six-month journey northwards as it moves to Makara rashi. This shift is said to be very important for those who believe in astrology. So as we all gear to welcome the spring and the harvest season, here are some greetings and message suggestions for your loved ones. Festivals are meant to spread joy, so cash on this opportunity, and make people smile.

In.com wishes everyone a Happy Pongal or let's say Pongla Ponga. :)