In Com Staff July 07 2019, 1.53 pm July 07 2019, 1.53 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid a sweet tribute to Princess Diana with the photos from their son Archie's christening. The couple has released official pictures from today's private celebration at Windsor Castle to the delight of fans around the world. The stunning snaps show the family smiling broadly and Meghan and Harry couldn't look more proud of their beautiful baby boy.

Even though the couple has broken many royal traditions regarding the publicity of the event, they have still included many sweet family details including the historical gown and the Ivy Font. And they also made sure there were some important and touching nods to Princess Diana in the lovely family photo. The couple chose to include Diana's two sisters - Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale - in the official photos.

The two women are standing directly behind Meghan smiling at the camera. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn't have the princes' aunts in their family photos for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But that wasn't the only way Meghan and Harry paid tribute to Diana in their sweet snaps - and the bench they were sitting on also holds a very sweet meaning.

The couple and little Archie are sitting on a green chair with gold detailing. It's the same chair that Diana and the Queen sat on in the official photos from Harry's christening. Prince Harry sat on the same chair in the couple's official wedding photos, surrounded by the couple's pageboys and bridesmaids.