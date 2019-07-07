Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid a sweet tribute to Princess Diana with the photos from their son Archie's christening. The couple has released official pictures from today's private celebration at Windsor Castle to the delight of fans around the world. The stunning snaps show the family smiling broadly and Meghan and Harry couldn't look more proud of their beautiful baby boy.
Even though the couple has broken many royal traditions regarding the publicity of the event, they have still included many sweet family details including the historical gown and the Ivy Font. And they also made sure there were some important and touching nods to Princess Diana in the lovely family photo. The couple chose to include Diana's two sisters - Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale - in the official photos.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on
The two women are standing directly behind Meghan smiling at the camera. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn't have the princes' aunts in their family photos for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But that wasn't the only way Meghan and Harry paid tribute to Diana in their sweet snaps - and the bench they were sitting on also holds a very sweet meaning.
The couple and little Archie are sitting on a green chair with gold detailing. It's the same chair that Diana and the Queen sat on in the official photos from Harry's christening. Prince Harry sat on the same chair in the couple's official wedding photos, surrounded by the couple's pageboys and bridesmaids.
There is also a single chair that is part of the same set, which Diana sat on in the pictures of her, Charles and Harry on this special day.Read More