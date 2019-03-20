Other Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nears Divya Ramnani March 20 2019, 12.03 pm March 20 2019, 12.03 pm

One of the most awaited festivals of India – Holi – is slated to take place on March 21, 2019. A day when the entire nation will celebrate the spirit of emotions through various colours. But before that, March 20 will mark the essence of this festival - Holika Dahan, popularly known as ‘Choti Holi.’ It is considered to be as one of the most important and sacred festivals in the Hindu community. In Holika Dahan, pyres are burnt in order to celebrate the killing of demoness Holika by Vishnu. In short, Indians commemorate their triumph over the evil. Which reminds us of a tragedy that took the entire country by storm. We are referring to the Pulwama terror attack that happened in February this year, wherein more than 40 Indian CPRF jawans were martyred. The brutal attack was carried out by Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terrorist organisation led by Masood Azhar.

The traditions of burning wood to mark the significance of this day have been omnipresent through decades, this Holika Dahan, however, we will get to witness a unique celebration altogether. And guess who has replaced the demoness Holika this year? Someone more evil! A huge statue of Masood Azhar has been placed at a pyre in Mumbai’s Worli are for tonight’s bonfire. With terrorism as the theme of this year, the localities are planning to celebrate the Dahan by setting terrorist Masood Azhar on fire. In the picture of the statue that has gone viral, we could spot Masood Azhar standing tall with a rifle in his hand.

While Masood Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed its responsibility behind the attacks, Pakistan continues to defend the terrorist organisation. Further, China issued a veto against the UN Security Council against the declaration of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and is helping Pakistan in all forms.

A small but rightful outrage, indeed! On that note, Happy Holi!