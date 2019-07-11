Mirror July 11 2019, 2.37 pm July 11 2019, 2.37 pm

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton looked every inch doting mothers as they stepped out together to cheer on their husbands at a charity polo match today. The pair were snapped in the glorious sunshine with their children at the event in at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire. Prince William and Prince Harry played against each other in the game honouring the late Leicester City owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash.

But pictures of the duchesses appear to show little interaction or even eye contact between them despite being yards away. While Meghan opts to stand up cradling son Archie, Kate chooses to sit on the grass nearby with Louis. The outing comes days after Archie's christening in which Kate was accused of trying to 'upstage' Meghan. The Duchess of Cambridge was seen with playful Princess Charlotte and Prince George as she carried one-year-old Prince Louis. Little Louis was spotted running towards the horses before Kate dashed after him and scooped him up. While Meghan planted a sweet kiss on Archie's head and looked absolutely smitten with him. But Kate and Meghan didn't appear to 'bother to chat' to each other and author and body language expert Judi James believes there could be a good reason why.

Here she reveals all to Mirror Online...

With no signs here of any collaboration or teaming-up between Kate and Meghan it’s clear both women have their hands too full with their children to bother with chats and sister-in-law poses. The difference between their children's ages must make mixing difficult too. Whereas mothers of toddlers can put them together and watch as they play Archie is still at the stage where Meghan will be giving him undivided attention while cradling him in her arms. She looks besotted with him, kissing his head and lifting him to gaze at his face with undisguised love.