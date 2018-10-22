Ira Trivedi slams Chetan Bhagat with a 'defamatory notice'

In the wake of the on-going #MeToo fire, renowned writer Chetan Bhagat also stands as one of those accused of sexual misconduct. The author was accused by writer and yoga exponent Ira Trivedi a couple of days back. A week after Bhagat termed the accusations against him as ‘false’ by releasing a series of screenshots of his conversation with Trivedi, the latter has now slapped the Half Girlfriend writer with a legal notice!

Bhagat’s screenshots, which he took to Twitter to share in his defence, had Trivedi’s mail signed off as ‘Mis u kis u’ which the former used to pose the question ‘who kissed whom’ to his followers. Terming his tweets as ‘defamatory’, Trivedi sent a notice to the author on Monday seeking an apology. She alleged that Bhagat ‘outraged her modesty and conducted himself in the most inappropriate and unlawful manner in 2010 by trying to kiss her without consent’.

She further demanded the removal of the ‘defamatory statements’ and has asked Bhagat to come up with a true explanation within 10 days of receipt of the notice. In the failure of which, she would take a legal action.

Through his ‘self-explanatory mail’, Bhagat urged people to not harm a movement with ‘fake charges’ and to not ‘believe such nonsense’.

So who wanted to kiss whom? @iratrivedi’s self-explanatory email from 2013 to me, esp last line, easily shows her claims from 2010 are false, and she knows this too. This mental harassment of me and my family has to stop. Please don’t harm a movement with #fakecharges #harassed pic.twitter.com/SWeaSCfHLd — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 15, 2018

Trivedi detailed her alleged sexual harassment experience on October 13 and also accused Suhel Seth of sexually harassing her 5 years ago.​