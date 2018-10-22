image
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018
English
Ira Trivedi slams Chetan Bhagat with a 'defamatory notice'

Other

Ira Trivedi slams Chetan Bhagat with a 'defamatory notice'

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 22 2018, 11.39 pm
back
Chetan BhagatControversiesMeToonewsOtherSuhel Seth
nextFootballer Usain Bolt: Coach Mike Mulvey knows nothing about a contract!
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Mahesh Bhupathi promises to cut ties with accused

#MeToo: Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, opens up on her story thanks to Tanushree Dutta

Mallika Dua responds to allegations against her father, says it’s his battle