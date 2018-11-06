Italian TV host breakups with Deputy PM of Italy Matteo Salvini on Instagram

Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, Matteo Salvini, got more than he bargained for from his relationship with TV presenter Elisa Isoardi. It was on Monday, when Elisa took to her Instagram account to announce their breakup. The news of the two parting ways has become the talk of the town in Italy. The two broke up after being in a relationship with each other for about three years.

The picture shared by Elisa Isoardi on the photo sharing app shows her sleeping next to Matteo. While the Deputy PM has his eyes closed, she is seen wrapped in what looks like a bathrobe. In her post, she has writes, “It is not what we have been lacking, but what we should have given us again. Gio Evan. With immense respect for the true love that there was. Thanks Matteo.”

According to a report in Independent, Matteo was on a flight to Ghana when Elisa announced their breakup. The politician is yet to comment on his breakup with Elisa. The two were the paparazzi’s favourite when they were dating each other. They were clicked at multiple places together, right from the canals of Venice to the beaches of Mediterranean islands.

Reportedly, the two broke up two and a half months ago, but Isoardi decided to make the announcement this week. Talking to Chi magazine, Elisa said, "Why did we break up? We were far apart due to the commitments we both have.”