Jack Dorsey binges on some South Indian food, Twitter can’t have enough of it

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey was in India for a few days. During his tour of the country, he met many famous personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Looks like after having meetings with the celebrities, the co-founder of the micro-blogging site got some time to binge on Indian food.
Jack took to Twitter to share a picture of a restaurant menu which clearly indicated that he was all set to indulge himself in some South Indian food. The menu has different kinds of dosas, along with the staples - idlis and medu vadas. We wonder what Jack would have had!
By the way, his meeting in India was quite interesting. He showed his tattoo to Rahul Gandhi. He took to Twitter to thank Narendra Modi for the ideas the politician gave him and he did some meditation with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor had even posted a really cool picture on Twitter.
He also met the Twitter India team and tweeted that he hopes to return to the country soon. We hope that Jack had a great time in India.