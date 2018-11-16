Jack Dorsey binges on some South Indian food, Twitter can’t have enough of it

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey was in India for a few days. During his tour of the country, he met many famous personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Looks like after having meetings with the celebrities, the co-founder of the micro-blogging site got some time to binge on Indian food.

Jack took to Twitter to share a picture of a restaurant menu which clearly indicated that he was all set to indulge himself in some South Indian food. The menu has different kinds of dosas, along with the staples - idlis and medu vadas. We wonder what Jack would have had!

Jack Dorsey, the Co Founder & CEO of Twitter dropped in to chat this morning. Twitter has grown into the most dominant “conversations” platform globally. Jack explained some of the steps being taken to keep those conversations healthy & to tackle the menace of fake news. @jack pic.twitter.com/TCkj6st4rl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 12, 2018

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for having us today. I enjoyed our conversation about the importance of global conversation. Also: thanks for the ideas for Twitter! pic.twitter.com/aelfOEZ65v — jack (@jack) November 13, 2018

By the way, his meeting in India was quite interesting. He showed his tattoo to Rahul Gandhi. He took to Twitter to thank Narendra Modi for the ideas the politician gave him and he did some meditation with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor had even posted a really cool picture on Twitter.

Today @jack made me realise with his calm demeanour & composed, nearly meditative mindset...’that all Work and no Pray, would make Jack a dull boy.” Thx for dropping in & also team @Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India. pic.twitter.com/melFfe8NKJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2018

He also met the Twitter India team and tweeted that he hopes to return to the country soon. We hope that Jack had a great time in India.