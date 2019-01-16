Other Justalkin Ep 3: #MeToo: Celebs who were named in 2018 In Com Staff January 16 2019, 12.08 pm January 16 2019, 12.08 pm

Hey guys this is Justalkin, you are with me Supriya. This is brought to you by in.com and today let's talk about something where it wasn’t just about talking, it was about sharing, supporting and taking action as well. It’s something that started on a global level, let’s say somewhere around the end of 2017, but it really rocked India in 2018 and I think for a lot of us nobody saw this coming. Out of the blue India was suddenly right in the middle of #MeToo. That’s right. We are going to talk about the people who were named, shamed and of course there was action taken as well. So, it wasn’t about just saying, but a lot of other things that happened as well.

Nana Patekar

Now, how did it all start? Of course, Tanushree Dutta. Now if we had told you this name in early 2018, you would have been like we are not sure who she is. But today, everyone knows her as that brave, courageous woman, who finally spoke up even if it took 10 years for her to do that. She decided that enough was enough. And she led the #MeToo campaign that happened in India because everyone said that if she can come up and talk about it, maybe we should too. And it’s time we put our silence to rest and find that voice to share things. So, it was Tanushree Dutta talking about what happened on the sets of Horn. Ok. Please. Clearly, not so ok. And that horn trickled down into various industries. The entertainment industry was rocked and how. It wasn’t just the urban cities, but Tier II and Tier III cities as well. So much happens that we don’t even talk about. So it was Nana Patekar that she named and shamed. There were people who came to her support to say we remember this incident and how she had to leave the sets. So what started with most of us saying "OMG, Nana Patekar of all the people?" After that we had enough moments of saying "What!?"

Alok Nath

Alok Nath! The sanskari bapu! All those memes suddenly made absolutely no sense. There was a sense of disillusionment for a lot us. But it wasn’t just Vinta Nanda talking about it, she also had Sandhya Mridul supporting her and sharing her own experiences along with other people as well. Talk about wanting to get out of character, right?

Sajid Khan

And then there were, sorry, but many more. Sajid Khan! Now it wasn’t just one person coming out and talking about her experience. There were many who did. People who wanted to become actresses, people who harmlessly went to interview him. And somehow you start questioning, how are these men so sure that the women are not going to go out and tell everybody about them and shame them. Well, that kind of thought is of no use anymore. Sajid was asked to leave the Housefull 4 project and there was another director who stepped into his place and I am sure that people are going to be very hesitant to work with people who have been named, shamed and who have a track record of behaving badly. Sajid can’t anymore. Clearly!

Vikas Bahl

And then there was some more. You know it’s really strange that you think that only people who are trying to make it as an actress or as a model and the whole casting couch so to speak. You think only they’ll be targets, but no. Employees in a media company, you wouldn’t expect that they too would have these kind of stories to come out and talk about. But that is what #MeToo taught us. It wasn’t about which industry you are in, it’s just about a general sense of entitlement that some of these guys have and that’s so not on guys! Vikas Bahl and what he did and how phantom was phantom no more. But yes, Anurag Kashyap and a few other people in that company spoke up and said that they were aware of what had happened and they took no action. So sometimes you wonder if people who know about it and keep quiet, are they to be blamed just as much? That’s where all of these questions come about and 2018 was the year where you heard about all these shocking stories of people and how stupidly they have behaved and then you also start questioning if they really should take this long to speak up to find the courage and come out to talk about it?

M J Akbar

Now if you are sitting there thinking, oh well, it’s just the film industry after all, isn’t it? Well, I don’t have to remind you about journalist turned politician, M J Akbar. Here’s the funny or ironic bit. His wife jumped to his rescue to say that she knew about the affair, it was not that he was forcing the other woman, but rather both of them were equally involved. There were also other women who have had other stories to share and everyone was like #MeToo. It was heartbreaking because there were many people with terrible, terrifying and horrible experiences.

Anu Malik

Coming back to the film industry for a bit, Anu Malik. Couldn’t he just stick to playing his harmonium? Or yelling at people while trying to tell people that they cannot be the next big singer? No! And Sona Mohapatra who definitely does not mince her words, spoke about Anu Malik’s behavior and she also named Kailash Kher about how he wasn’t very polite and stuff. Suddenly lines start blurring and you start wondering what #MeToo is all about and is it just confined to a certain kind of misbehaviour? And let’s not forget that was some collateral damage as well.

Chetan Bhagat

Writer Chetan Bhagat. We live in an age of screenshots and photos. Why would you say stuff that later on you’d be like, "I didn’t know she will show the world." These days everyone has become so over cautious because you are like, if "I send this and if it’s read out of context, it’s going to sound so wrong." So yeah, Chetan Bhagat was also named in the whole #MeToo campaign that happened in India in 2018.

Utsav Chakraborty

Then not so funny Utsav Chakraborty also got named and Tanmay and Gursimran were like, they were aware of it and now have asked him to leave. But this is what happens when you know and you keep quiet. Either like phantom you go, phantom no more. Or then you have your clients who refuse to be a part of Season 2. Unfortunately for AIB or should I say rightly deserved AIB, does not get Season 2 on a very popular digital platform. Makes you wonder who finally had the last laugh.

Vairamuthu

Now let’s go South of India. Here’s a man who is looked up to, respected and has so many awards to his credit. And if this was a one-off case where this woman had come forward and named this man, everyone would have said that she was just trying to get publicity. But because by then #MeToo had garnered so much attention, and with so much power that everyone thought that there might be truth to this. Chinmayi Sripada, who is relatively a newcomer in the industry named Vairamuthu. Now you know why I said “relatively new”. For someone who has been in the industry for so long and has a following why would you go and behave like this? And later have the cheek to say, "You watch what I do." Sadly that happened. Chinmayi was asked to leave a certain association and now she has been asked to pay a huge amount of money if she has to get back in. You may be thinking how we can make this right at least now, but no, sometimes you are left with no option but to succumb to what the industry demands. You know after all it’s the survival of the fittest. It’s heartbreaking because there was also this other person who decided not to pursue and take legal action against the wrongdoer. You know I think that kind of thing stops and people not just name or shame but also take this whole thing to a logical end.

Dileep

No, we haven’t ended our look at how the #MeToo campaign and how people have been named and who are all of these people who have done others wrong. There is also Dileep who is a Malayalam actor and he was involved in a larger kind of a thing and it wasn’t just misbehavior, but he was accused of kidnapping. This ended his membership from The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, which I think was obviously a move to do something to shake things up for these guys and remind them that it’s just not cool for you to behave however you want and think that nothing will happen to us.

Mukesh Chhabra and Vicky Sidana

Now let’s come to the casting couch. Irony of ironies. You may think that casting couch is what everyone talks about and so far we have spoken about directors, actors, comedians, musicians, thinking casting directors are all behaving well. Nope, I’ll tell you about the two people who have been named. And they live up to that whole thing that people are scared of or people talk about. Casting directors, Mukesh Chhabra and Vicky Sidana were both named and I am happy to see that action has also been taken. Then there was also Raghu Dixit.

Aditi Mittal

And if you are thinking that so far it’s just the women who are coming out and talking about the men and how they behaved badly, there was a one-off incident where Kaneez Surka came out and spoke about something that Aditi Mittal did and how that made her extremely uncomfortable.

By the end of all this or even right now as we are here in a brand new year, hoping for bigger, better things, somewhere the lines blurred as to what was #MeToo all about and what were we talking about. What did these people do to us? Was there was a confined or a restricted kind of description for it? I guess not! But, one good thing that happened was that everyone realized the power of social media and the power of their own voice. Lot of apologies were given, lot of people lost the projects that they were working on or should we were asked to leave or thrown out of projects that they were working on. Action has definitely been taken and here’s hoping that 2019 sees not people naming, shaming, action been taken, but, let’s go back to the basics, let’s just go back to the drawing board and tell these guys to behave themselves and calm the hell down!

On this note this is Supriya saying thanks for joining me on Justalkin brought to you by in.com. We’ll see you soon.

Disclaimer: This script has been transcribed from the podcast, please forgive any transcription errors or sentences that don't quite make sense in print. Thanks homie!