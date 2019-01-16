Other Justalkin Ep 4: The most Googled celebrities of 2018 In Com Staff January 16 2019, 12.20 pm January 16 2019, 12.20 pm

Hello guys, this is Malvika and now that we have come to the end of 2018, we have a lot of topics and analysis that need to be done of the past year. So for today let’s get just talking about the most Googled Indian celebrities of 2018 and guess what? Do you know who the most searched celebrity on Google today is, I mean for the year 2018?

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, the adult star turned actress. Sunny Leone is this year's most searched celebrity on Google and to reach this position she has replaced every other entertainment star or politician. Sunny Leone’s web series and biopic were enough for her to become the most Googled Indian celebrity of 2018. Now that’s definitely a growth scale so keep it up Sunny.

Narendra Modi

When we talk about most searched on social media which is the politician that comes to our mind? There is no second thought, it’s definitely Modiji. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never ever failed to be a topic of conversation from the time he became the PM and 2018 was obviously no different. With all the strong steps that he has been taking since he has got power has got the public talking, whether good or bad is each one’s opinion but that definitely contributed to him being amongst the most searched in the country for a couple of years consecutively now.

Priya Prakash Varrier

And then stepping into the entertainment industry - the first viral video that we watched in 2018 is probably the wink video. You already probably know Priya Prakash Varrier – the wink woman. She was the Malayalam actress who won the hearts of many with her wink in the popular song Manikya Malaraya Poovi and that became a sensation overnight. The 18-year-old Indian actress’s song video went viral and she was everywhere – in memes, links, you name it and she was there. But like how social media popularity works, first everyone was drooling over how cute the girl looked when she did the wink but then soon social media started getting filled up with criticisms of how stupid they think it is someone to gain so much popularity with just a wink and they didn't realize that they’re contributing towards it. And that's the thing about social media na, whether people love you or hate you is never the point. The fact that they acknowledge you is good enough.

Sapna Choudhary

The next on our list is Sapna Choudhary – she is a dancer and a former Bigg Boss contestant and super popular in Haryana. Sapna initially started her career as a dancer at a very young age to financially support her family but her incredible talent soon gained extreme popularity for her. Her dancing music videos went viral on social media and in 2017 Sapna entered Bigg Boss as a contestant and what show could have given her popularity a boost like this. In 2018 Sapna even performed a couple of Bollywood movie item numbers including in Veere Di Wedding. So basically all her popularity did not end up just giving her place in a listicle but actually gave her a good push career-wise.

Priyanka Chopra

And when we talk about the most searched Indian celebrities how can we miss out our Bollywood divas? Let's start with Priyanka Chopra and why Piggy Chops even you know. Her love life was suddenly seen much out in the open with Nick Jonas and Priyanka seen spending so much time together travelling and spending time with each other’s loved ones. This is a new side to Priyanka that we all saw and we loved it. Then came their wedding and the 75-foot-long Ralph Lauren-made veil that Priyanka wore and broke the internet and the 18-foot-tall cake for the wedding. Obviously they deserve no lesser. It was all so dreamy and perfect.

Anand Ahuja

But when we’re talking about Priyanka’s wedding how can we miss out the previous big Bollywood wedding that happened? I am talking about Sonam Kapoor's wedding and Sonam’s now husband Anand Ahuja who’s also the founder and CEO of the popular sneaker brand Bhane is the one next on our list and why because he was somewhat a mystery to us, when the news of the wedding came out. We didn’t know much about our very own Bollywood heroine’s love interest for the past 4 years and with the marriage coming up, we really had to catch up. With Sonam always in the limelight, Anand had always kept himself a little private and that is probably why we Googled him more than his wife. And you know we are a curious bunch after all, true na?

Sara Ali Khan

The next on our list is Sara Ali Khan. The fact that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter has arrived and that she did it with a bang caused this. She made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and was then seen in Simmba starring next to Ranveer Singh. But even before her movie released Sara Ali Khan debuted in Koffee with Karan season 6 along with her father and caught everyone's attention with the kind of relationship that she shared with her dad and her very fun loving character. That was definitely a fun episode and also her before after photos are definitely serving as major motivation for a number of people out there. In fact, I have been wanting to hit the gym soon after seeing them. If she can lose 40 kgs and look so breath-taking I can at least lose 2 kgs and fit into my clothes na. So as of now, Sara Ali Khan is the hot topic for all the right reasons.

Salman Khan

And now when we talk about most Googled how can we forget our own Sallu bhai. Toh abhi bhai is one of India's most loved celebs and he has made it to the Forbes' annual list as the highest paid Indian celebrity for the third year in a row. People are constantly Googling his songs and movies and maintaining his position up there and with him hosting Bigg Boss season after season with the most drama-filled and controversial news relating to it – he is never off topic.

Anup Jalota

And talking about Bigg Boss we come to Anup Jalota. Every year Bigg Boss churns out at least a few search-worthy characters through their show. The ones with a prominent quirky, weird, eccentric or even fascinating aspect about them get searched over and over again. So in the latest season of Bigg Boss the singer, Bigg Boss contestant and King of Controversy Anup Jalota caught everyone's attention because he was dating a much younger woman on the popular TV show. Looks like abhi bhi chokra jawan hi hai.

Boney Kapoor

But anyways coming towards the end of our list, I must say am not ending the list on a positive note. This is because our last most Googled person is Boney Kapoor and sad why because this sudden interest in Boney Kapoor didn’t stem out of anything positive but rather due to the sudden death of his wife Sridevi and after this incident Boney and his daughters Jhanvi and Khushi were all over the news and the internet. We all sympathized with them on this tragic occurrence didn’t we? But looks like they are slowly coping up with life and looking at the more positive things in life. So god bless them and with that I will stop talking for today.

So until next time, this is Malvika signing off!

Disclaimer: This script has been transcribed from the podcast, please forgive any transcription errors or sentences that don't quite make sense in print. Thanks homie!