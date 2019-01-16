Other Justalkin Ep 6: LGBT celebs making a difference In Com Staff January 16 2019, 2.17 pm January 16 2019, 2.17 pm

This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com, and I’m Supriya with you. And today, let's talk about some LGBT celebs who were doing their bit for society, and, of course, celebrating the fact that there was a very positive judgement on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code in 2018.

Gauri Sawant

First up, let's talk about the mother in that ad that just us crying rivers, and buckets, and what not...to just know that this is her story, and then to be told that it is her real life story is something that was so touching! We are talking about Gauri Sawant, who was born as Ganesh Suresh Sawant and her childhood has been anything but easy. To grow up in an environment where you are shunned, bullied, and completely ignored is not easy. But Gauri, being who she is, and being so well spoken, has managed to come forward and help people and make sure that her voice is heard and she becomes the voice of so many other people. Now, she underwent the transition with the help of Humsafar Trust. Though it was a struggle, she went on to form an NGO of her own called Sakhi Char Chowghi in Mumbai. Her intention is to reach out and make sure that she can help people. She wishes to build a house for children of sex workers using her own land, and she is actually trying to crowdfund that. And she believes that if children are given the right environment, and love, and care, they will thrive. It’s heartbreaking to know she didn't have that but so amazing to see the spirit of how you can use something that has happened to you to motivate you to make things better for other people. She has adopted her daughter Gayatri but plans to help and reach out to so many more children.

Keshav Suri

Now, let's talk about someone who comes from a very, very well-known hotel family, and with that kind of attention and that kind of spotlight on you, it couldn’t have been easy. But he says coming from a family of strong women and a very supportive mother who’s video he actually has uploaded recently on Insta, Keshav Suri from the Lalit Group of Hotels actually talks about how it has been growing up being bullied, being shunned, all of that. And then falling in love and realising that he had to do his bit. He filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court in April last year to quash Section 377 of the IPC, and, of course, celebrating the judgement that was passed as well. So many things that happened as well, and, of course, Keshav being from the hotel industry decided he needed to do something. That’s how a nightclub that was all inclusive came up, which is called Kitty Su. That’s only growing and growing and there’s more support coming his way. He is so very glad to have been able to get this kind of a platform to do things, and also to be married to the love of his life. He says that if it wasn't for his husband all of these things might not have happened, because it was one conversation that sparked things off.

Vikram Seth

Next up, let's talk about Vikram Seth, who is known for his novel ‘A Suitable Boy.’ He is a renowned face in the literary circles and everybody knows him as one of the most influential people of the modern era. To think of where he comes from - his mother was the first woman Chief Justice of a high court in India. Seth himself is a Padma Shri recipient. There was a heartfelt poem that he had penned down, about what it was like when the verdict had criminalised a certain aspect of their lives, titled ‘Through Love’s Great Power.’ His mother, Justice Leela, has been openly supportive of him and has been a strong supporter of the gay rights movement as well. The entire world knows about her disapproval of Section 377 and clearly that’s another family that is rejoicing and celebrating the new judgement.

Manvendra Singh Gohil

Now let’s talk about someone who comes from a royal family. Yep, the very first thing you think of is protocol and so many rules of do's and don'ts and things like that. Imagine what life must have been like for Manvendra Singh Gohil who comes from a conservative family. His family disowned him in public for coming out in public but that didn't stop the prince. He set up his own charity called Lakshya Foundation that works with homosexual men and the transgender community to promote safe practices despite having faced a lot of hindrances from the police as well. Manvendra and his charity made some headlines as well recently when they did some shocking things - but all to just get the kind of attention that you know certain aspects and certain issues in life absolutely require.

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi

Now let's talk about a rather familiar and popular face, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a transgender rights activist. She’s an actress as well as a Bharatnatyam dancer. You must have seen her in Bigg Boss. She’s done documentary films and a lot of people interview her because she is extremely well spoken and very clear about what she really thinks should be the right kind of way to live, and the things that people should be given. In 2002 she went on to become one of the founding members of the DAI Welfare Society which works for the transgender community and represented Asia-Pacific in the UN in 2008 where she spoke about the plight of sexual minorities in the society. She also started this beauty pageant called the Indian Super Queen Beauty Pageant. It's been about nine years since it started and I think it’s amazing, what she is doing in terms of really going out there and leading by example.

Onir

Now let’s talk about a filmmaker. Usually you’d imagine they’d have a lot of say in things. It's a great way for them to actually bring out their feelings or really communicate a message. Now, Onir is one of those filmmakers who has used his films and the medium to do exactly that. From My Brother Nikhil to I Am, which was an anthology of short films which explored various themes like single motherhood, displacement, child abuse and so on. I think it is the fact that he used his medium so beautifully to express these things, and I think there are awards to support that. He won two National Awards and his film I Am also won the I-View 2010s Engendered Award for Outstanding Contribution. He’s one of the few people in the industry who are quite open about it and use the medium to communicate.

Sonal Giani

Then there’s Sonal Giani who is known for her pioneering work in highlighting lesbian and bisexual women's issues as well as LGBTQ youth work. She’s very vocal - she’s an activist and an actress, and she has worked and co-founded India's largest LGBTQ youth initiatives - Yaariyan, and Umang, which is a lesbian bi-sexual transgender initiative in Mumbai. She too was working with the Humsafar Trust, and there was this documentary style TV series called Connected Hum Tum in 2013 where she shared her real life experiences, struggles and all of that.

Ashok Kavi

Now, I’ve been talking about the Humsafar Trust quite a bit, isn't it? Ashok Kavi, a journalist, and one of the most prominent LGBT rights activists in India, is the founder and chairperson of that Humsafar Trust, which has really helped people make the transition and helped them during times when no one else was willing to take people in. Kavi was born in 1947. So you can just imagine what’s the kind of stigma and the kind of reactions that he must have got to his homosexuality back in the day. He actually dropped out of engineering college, enrolled as a Hindu monk in the Ramakrishna mission and studied theology. And, as luck would have it, there was a senior monk there who encouraged him to freely explore and to find out what his true feelings were and where he stands. That’s how he left the monastery and went on to study at the School of Journalism in Berlin. And his coming out interview - I mean, imagine, this happened in 1986. You can imagine the kind of, you know, hungama that it created back then. In 1990 what he did was found Bombay Dost, which is India's first gay magazine. Now, the organisation also continues to mobilize legal emancipation of homosexuality in India and, of course, also has a lot intervention programs for HIV AIDS and sexually transmitted infections in Mumbai as well as Goa.

Shonali Bose

Coming back to cinema being a medium of really sharing thoughts, points of view and opinions, here’s Shonali Bose, who’s a film director who is bisexual. She is also a writer and a producer and has made movies like Amu in 2005. And more recently, a couple of years back, there was Margarita With A Straw, which spoke about two women living with disabilities and how they fall in love with each other. Now, her has work has won numerous awards, a National Film award, a Bridgestone Narrative (competition) award and a Sundance Mahindra Global Filmmaker award as well. So it is filmmakers who are also able to use this medium to express where they stand, and what their thoughts are, that make a huge difference.

And then there's Wendell Rodricks, a fashion designer and an LGBT rights activist. Wendell Rodricks has been campaigning for the legislation of homosexuality for years in India. So, obviously, when the Supreme Court’s decision was announced, he took to Instagram and obviously sharing it with all of his people saying, “At the stroke of noon, the Supreme Court of India give us freedom, and it is indeed a heady feeling. After decades of writing on Section 377 and speaking on endless TV and radio debates, freedom from criminality is finally here.”

Now, that is a huge thing you know. While we might just sit here thinking it was a judgement and it was long overdue, I think people who have fought it, people who have gone out there and done their bit to try and make a difference, try and get that awareness and to say that it is, after all, everybody’s right to fall in love and to be loved, for them, this has made such a huge difference. He says it's not just the decriminalization of an entire community of Indians that has left one elated, and in a celebratory mode, it is also the wording of the wise judges who not only stood up for the LGBTQ community, but also offered an apology. In the words of Justice Malhotra, members of LGBT community and their family members are owed an apology from society for being denied equal rights over the years. Well, it has taken celebrities, it has taken activists, it has taken people who truly believe in the cause to fight for their rights, and right to love, to be the way you are, to be accepted the way you are. It has taken a really long time. And while the judgement has been passed, here’s hoping that the society’s mindset at large changes too, that we become all inclusive, and believe that love truly is for everybody. And love really should know no boundaries, no gender, no discrimination, nothing. Just love, and some more of it this year, and for many years to come.

