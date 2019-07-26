July 26, 2019 marks the 20th year of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. Social media is afloat with tributes from everyone and our celebrities are paying their homage to the martyrs for their sacrifices. It was first Akshay Kumar who put up a video of a jawan singing his song from Kesari and then Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a short film made on the Kargil War with his voice-over in it. Now, multiple other celebrities too have paid tributes on social media on Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a few pictures from the year 1999 when he had the opportunity to interact with the soldiers taking part in the Kargil War.
Virat Kohli stated that one can never forget the sacrifices our jawans made for us.
Ajay Devgn 'honoured the valour of our jawans who kept the nation’s pride untouched’ and paid a tribute to their families as well.
Shikhar Dhawan lauded the courage that our soldiers showed in the Kargil War.
Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, had his film Uri: The Surgical Strike screened in 500 theatres across Maharashtra to celebrate the day.
“Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day,” wrote Suresh Raina.
Sidharth Malhotra wrote that he is proud to play the braveheart Vikram Batra in the latter’s biopic.
Akshay, besides the jawan video, also shared a post saying that he has picked up a book named India’s Most Fearless to pay tribute to the soldiers’ heroism.
Jai Hind!Read More