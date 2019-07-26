Darshana Devi July 26 2019, 2.15 pm July 26 2019, 2.15 pm

July 26, 2019 marks the 20th year of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. Social media is afloat with tributes from everyone and our celebrities are paying their homage to the martyrs for their sacrifices. It was first Akshay Kumar who put up a video of a jawan singing his song from Kesari and then Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a short film made on the Kargil War with his voice-over in it. Now, multiple other celebrities too have paid tributes on social media on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a few pictures from the year 1999 when he had the opportunity to interact with the soldiers taking part in the Kargil War.

During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2019

Virat Kohli stated that one can never forget the sacrifices our jawans made for us.

We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. 🇮🇳 #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2019

Ajay Devgn 'honoured the valour of our jawans who kept the nation’s pride untouched’ and paid a tribute to their families as well.

On the 20th anniversary of #KargilVijayDiwas, let's honor the valour of our jawaans who kept the nation's pride untouched. 🇮🇳 Immense tribute to the martyrs and their families for keeping us safe 🙏#IndianArmy #IndianAirForce — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 26, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan lauded the courage that our soldiers showed in the Kargil War.

I will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs of our Indian Army, the courage they showed in the Kargil war. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas 🇮🇳⛰️ pic.twitter.com/aqzjN9vgn7 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 26, 2019

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, had his film Uri: The Surgical Strike screened in 500 theatres across Maharashtra to celebrate the day.

Honoured that our Film #UriTheSurgicalStrike got to be re-released for today, to commemorate #KargilVijayDiwas Screened for free in 500 theatres across Maharashtra. Thankful to the Maharashtra State Government for their support to this initiative by @rsvpmovies. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iYnTs75NTR — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) July 26, 2019

“Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day,” wrote Suresh Raina.

I salute the unflinching courage of our martyred soldiers & everyone who fought the Kargil War diligently, protected the nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PCL9RvYpR2 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 26, 2019

Sidharth Malhotra wrote that he is proud to play the braveheart Vikram Batra in the latter’s biopic.

Salute to our braveheart soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the honor, integrity, and people of India. I feel privileged to be portraying one such character in #Shershaah Jai Hind 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDivas pic.twitter.com/NtFMuTOybP — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 26, 2019

Akshay, besides the jawan video, also shared a post saying that he has picked up a book named India’s Most Fearless to pay tribute to the soldiers’ heroism.