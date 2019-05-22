Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace with Queen

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 11.14 am May 22 2019, 11.14 am

Kate Middleton and Prince William have joined the Queen in the sunshine at a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The Duchess even chose to match the monarch's pastel colours with a pink Alexander McQueen coatdress accompanied by pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. The mum-of-three finished the look with nude suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi, a clutch by Loeffler Randall and a Juliette Botterill hat.

The Queen is in a pastel blue coat by Stewart Parvin with matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan - and sunglasses for the May sunshine. The Queen told one guest: "Well you do rather hope the sun shines as when you invite 8,000 people to have tea on your lawn it can be a bit of a worry." But the Duke of Cambridge still had an umbrella in hand should the weather dramatically change.

The Duke accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge, who is wearing Alexander McQueen and a Juliette Botterill hat, have joined the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at a Buckingham Palace garden party. The Queen is in Stuart Parvin and a Rachel Trevor Morgan hat. pic.twitter.com/BXGwAnuEeM — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) May 21, 2019

In keeping with the dress code, Prince William was in morning dress and carried his top hat. Buckingham Palace is hosting 8,000 people today as part of one of the traditional garden parties hosted by the Queen. Every year, the Queen invites 30,000 people to attend the parties, the first of which this year was hosted by Prince Charles.

For the occasion, men are asked to wear morning dress or lounge suits while women are invited to wear a 'day dress, usually with hats or fascinators'. The garden parties serve are an important way for the Royals to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community. At each Garden Party, around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed.