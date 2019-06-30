In Com Staff June 30 2019, 6.09 pm June 30 2019, 6.09 pm

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make an official visit to Pakistan. William and Kate will have high security for the week-long visit in the autumn and are not taking their children. The tour, being made at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, is intended to boost links as we seek post- Brexit trade deals.

A source said, “The security will be robust and William and Kate’s teams will be taking no chances. “It will be a challenge ensuring they are safe, which would be more complicated by George, Charlotte, and Louis being there as well.” Security forces in Pakistan are on high alert following a string of terror attacks.

In May, militants attacked the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar – three days after a bomb exploded outside the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore. The Foreign Office website tells tourists, “There’s a high threat of terrorism, kidnap and sectarian violence.” The last royal visit to Pakistan was carried out by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2006.

Kensington Palace said, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Pakistan at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.” The High Commissioner for Pakistan, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, said, “The Government and the people of Pakistan warmly welcome the royal visit.”