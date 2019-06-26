In Com Staff June 26 2019, 12.27 pm June 26 2019, 12.27 pm

The Duchess of Cambridge has been handed a brand new job by the Queen and it's something very close to her heart. After 67 years as Patron of The Royal Photographic Society, the Monarch has now handed over the reigns to her grandaughter-in-law. While Kate is extremely committed to all of the causes she supports, this one is extra special as it's something she's very passionate about. She's a keen amateur photographer and is always keen to show off her talent behind the camera in royal snaps, taking most of the official images of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate studied History of Art at St Andrew's University, where she met Prince William and left with a 2:1 so she knows what she's talking about. Kate first showed off her photography skills back in 2012 when she shared seven photos from her Far East Royal Tour. The pictures, taken in Borneo, were a mixture of black and white and colour and show off the stunning scenery of the world’s oldest rainforest. They are mostly of trees and plants, although Kate did manage to capture one orangutan on her compact digital camera. Since then she's posted birthday snaps of her kids on social media, as well as the first official photos of Charlotte and Louis. Her photos were widely praised, with many experts complimenting how relaxed the kids look in all her pictures.

To celebrate the new role, Kate attended a photography workshop in Kingston upon Thames, south-west London. The event was organised by the society and Action for Children, which is another of the Duchess’s patronages. She joined a group of youngsters to learn the ropes, focusing on light, colour and portraits. Kate isn't the only royal with a passion for photography, and her brother-in-law Prince Harry also likes being behind the camera. Earlier this year he shared a series of his photos on the Instagram account he shares with wife Meghan Markle to mark Earth Day. They included images of a relocated elephant in Malawi, a threatened rhino resting its head on a log in Africa and an extreme close-up of a critically endangered desert lion.