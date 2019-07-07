In Com Staff July 07 2019, 1.20 pm July 07 2019, 1.20 pm

Kate Middleton paid a special tribute to her late mother-in-law on baby Archie's christening day. The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to have been wearing Princess Diana’s Collingwood Pearl Earrings, that she wore to Prince Harry's Christening in 1984. Contrasted against her long brunette hair, the pearl drop earrings looked stunning in the photo. Kate looked radiant today in a pink knee-length Stella McCartney dress with a tie detail around the neck. She teamed her frock with red heels and a red headband, revealing the earrings. But Kate's jewelry was not the only tribute to Princess Diana in the christening photos released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry made sure there were some important and touching nods to Princess Diana in the pictures released today. The couple chose to include Diana's two sisters - Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale - in the official family photo. The two women are standing directly behind Meghan smiling at the camera. Harry, Meghan, and Archie are also sitting on a green bench with gold detailing which also holds a very sweet meaning.