Kate Middleton paid a special tribute to her late mother-in-law on baby Archie's christening day. The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to have been wearing Princess Diana’s Collingwood Pearl Earrings, that she wore to Prince Harry's Christening in 1984. Contrasted against her long brunette hair, the pearl drop earrings looked stunning in the photo. Kate looked radiant today in a pink knee-length Stella McCartney dress with a tie detail around the neck. She teamed her frock with red heels and a red headband, revealing the earrings. But Kate's jewelry was not the only tribute to Princess Diana in the christening photos released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was Christened at the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. This photograph was taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle by Chris Allerton. Seated (left to right): The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, The Duchess of Sussex, The Duchess of Cambridge. Standing (left to right): The Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, The Duke of Cambridge.
Meghan and Harry made sure there were some important and touching nods to Princess Diana in the pictures released today. The couple chose to include Diana's two sisters - Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale - in the official family photo. The two women are standing directly behind Meghan smiling at the camera. Harry, Meghan, and Archie are also sitting on a green bench with gold detailing which also holds a very sweet meaning.
It's the same chair that Diana and the Queen sat on in the official photos from Harry's christening. Prince Harry sat on the same chair in the couple's official wedding photos, surrounded by the couple's pageboys and bridesmaids. There is also a single chair that is part of the same set, which Diana sat on in the pictures of her, Charles and Harry on a special day. Meghan and Harry earlier released two official pictures from today's private celebration at Windsor Castle, to the delight of fans around the world.