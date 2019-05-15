Kate Middleton sends a special message with her outfit choice for an important family visit

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 12.06 am May 15 2019, 12.06 am

It was a special day for the Duchess of Cambridge as she visited the place where her grandmother worked during the Second World War. The historic Bletchley Park Teleprinter Building was where Codebreakers received hundreds of thousands of enemy messages, intercepted at secret listening posts across the UK. The Duchess' grandmother Valerie Glassborow and her twin sister Mary were part of a brilliant team who used sophisticated codebreaking techniques to fed crucial information to Allied forces in the critical months, weeks and days leading up to D-Day on 6th June 1944.

Today, Kate went to the historical site to visit a special D-Day exhibition marking the 75th anniversary. And it seems the mum-of-three sent a very special message with her outfit for the day, bringing together the two sides of her family. She wore a recycled £1,750 polka dot navy blue and white dress Alessandra Rich dress for the occasion - which she last wore on another very, very special day.

View this post on Instagram The Duchess of Cambridge today at Bletchley park 💙 A post shared by ♕ 🇬🇧 (@louisofcambridge) on May 14, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

Kate wore the gorgeous dress in the official photos taken to mark Prince Charles' 70th birthday last year. The family photos showed the birthday boy and his wife Camilla surrounded by his family - sons Princes William and Harry, their wives Kate and Meghan Markle and his grandchild George, Charlotte and Louis.

During the visit, she will also view the interactive exhibition and meet with those who worked together to deliver the restoration of the building. She will then meet schoolchildren taking part in one of Bletchley Park Trust’s learning activities.

An immersive workshop based on the new exhibition allows pupils to take on the role of codebreakers in June 1944, intercepting and deciphering German communications in order to understand their order of battle and decide whether the Operation Fortitude deception plans have been successful. The Duchess of Cambridge visited Bletchley Park in 2014, following the restoration of the exhibition and heritage site.