  3. Other
Kate Middleton sends special message with her outfit choice for important family visit

Other

Kate Middleton sends a special message with her outfit choice for an important family visit

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, recycled her £1,750 polka dot navy blue and white dress Alessandra Rich dress.

back
Duchess of CambridgeKate Middleton
next'Iron Lady' Irom Sharmila blessed with twin baby girls, pictures here

within