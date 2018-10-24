Kate Middleton stuns in Princess Diana's studded tiara

Kate Middleton on Tuesday night reminded us of the late Princess Diana by wearing her tiara at a state dinner with an aim to pay homage to the deceased. The Duchess of Cambridge donned an elegant icy blue gown from the house of Alexander McQueen whos grandeur multiplied ten times with the addition of Princess Diana tiara, known as the Lover’s Knot. Kate attended the gala night with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of Holland.

Elaborating on the same, this is not the first time that the royal has worn the Lover’s Knot tiara, as she has carried it with grace on multiple elite occasions. FYI, Kate’s matching pearl earrings were also from Diana’s accessories collection. As per a report in People, the tiara of Diana is more than 100 years old and belongs to Queen Elizabeth II, although it was designed in 1914 for Queen Elizabeth’s mom, Queen Mary. Kate somewhat resembled Princess Diana with that glittery tiara rested on head.

Princess Diana’s jewelry is back in news as recently Meghan Markle has worn some during her Australian tour with hubby Prince Harry. For more updates from the showbiz world, stay tuned to in.com