Antara Kashyap June 03 2019, 5.18 pm June 03 2019, 5.18 pm

Kishore Kumar's ex-wife and veteran Bengali actress Ruma Guha Thakurta passed away in her sleep on Monday morning at her Ballygunge residence in Kolkata. She was suffering from old-age ailments. Ruma is survived by two sons, which include singer Amit Kumar, and a daughter. Her other two children Ayan Guha Thakurta and Sromona Guha Thakurta are singers too. She married Kishore Kumar in 1950 and had a son Amit Kumar. She later married writer and director Arup Guha Thakurta and had Sromona and Ayan Guha Thakurta. The actress, who was also the niece of film-maker Satyajit Ray worked in about 60 films. Upon hearing about the actor's demise, the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee mourned her demise on Twitter.

Here's Mamata Banerjee's tweet:

Saddened at the passing away of Ruma Guha Thakurta. Her contribution to the field of cinema and music will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and her admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 3, 2019

Ruma Guha Thakurta was able to carve out a niche for herself as a respected, multi-talented artist in Bengal. Starting her career as a dancer, she worked for about 60 films including Ganga (1959), Abhijaan (1962), Palatak (1963), Balika Badhu (1967), 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985) and Wheelchair (1994). She also acted in Hindi films Jowar Bhata (1944), Afsar (1950), Mashaal (1950). Her last film was Mira Nair's namesake (2006). She was also a playback singer in several films. She had the opportunity to work under acclaimed directors including Satyajit Ray, Tapan Sinha, Tarun Majumdar, Rajen Tarafdar, Aparna Sen and Mira Nair.

Ruma Guha Thakurta founded the Calcutta Youth Choir, a song and dance troupe in 1958. The choir performed folk and mass songs some of which like ‘Aaj joto juddhabaj‘, ‘Bharatbarsho surjer ek naam‘ 'O Ganga Boicho Keno' became immensely popular.

The 84-year-old actor had just returned to Kolkata from a three-month-long stay in Mumbai with her oldest son Amit Kumar, who will reach Kolkata by Monday evening and decide on her last rites.