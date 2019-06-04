Ranjini Maitra June 04 2019, 6.36 pm June 04 2019, 6.36 pm

Famous chef, food columnist and restauranter Jiggs Kalra passed away at the age of 71 in Delhi on Tuesday. He was reportedly suffering from prolonged illness and was under medical supervision. Nearly two decades ago, Kalra suffered a stroke, the aftermath of which still impacted his health. The death was reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

On May 21st, Kalra marked his 72nd birthday but was in the hospital at the time. His son, restauranter Zorawar Karla took to Instagram to share a picture of the legendary chef on a wheelchair. "He is a toughie. Has been battling his stroke for 19 years and will be back soon. Roaring," he wrote. While he has indeed roared back all this time, his son's wish did not come true this time.

Kalra will be remembered for setting up Masala Library, an eatery house that aims to offer foodies a 'never-before-undertaken gastronomic voyage, capturing the grandeur of centuries-old traditions and the long-lost essence of one of the oldest known gastronomic traditions in the World, combining it with modern day cooking techniques, whilst retaining the traditional preparation for each dish on offer'. Karla, fondly addressed as the Czar of Indian cuisine, also took great efforts in reviving regional cuisines. Since the time his love for food incepted, Karla has worked to introduce Indian food to the world.

Prashad – Cooking with Indian Masters by him remains one of the finest culinary writings India has ever produced. Published in 1986, it went on to sell nearly half a million copies. On Doordarshan, he produced Daawat, one of the highest rated food shows ever, that traced the vastness and versatility of Indian culinary. This was followed with Zaike Ka Safar on a private channel.

Kalra served Prince Charles and the late Lady Diana when they visited Jaipur and was the first Asian to be introduced to the International Food & Beverage Hall of Fame.