Lion Air crash: Selfies clicked minutes before the horrific accident go viral

The Lion Air aircraft which crashed into the Java Sea reportedly had technical problems prior to takeoff the day before. Recently, Indonesian authorities recovered what they think is a portion of the flight data recorder. The device is supposed to withstand extreme impacts and its breakage gives an idea of how hard the plane crashed. While investigations are ongoing, there are a selfies clicked by the passengers just before their ill-fated flight that have emerged online.

One of the pictures going viral is that of Captain Bhaye Suneja, the 31-year-old pilot from New Delhi. The Indian Embassy in Indonesia confirmed that Suneja has died in the crash. A picture doing the rounds shows him seated in the cockpit of the aircraft.

Another picture is a selfie taken by the flight attendants, who we assume were onboard the plane when the selfie was clicked. We’re not sure if the click was taken on JT610 or before the flight took off.

Meanwhile, a video allegedly shot on board the plane minutes before it crashed is also doing the rounds. Passengers can be heard screaming and frantically praying as the plane plummeted. The Lion Air flight had 189 passengers on board, and reports said that all are believed to be killed.