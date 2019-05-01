Maharashtra Day 2019: US pays a unique tribute to Dadasaheb Phalke on his birth anniversary

Darshana Devi May 01 2019, 7.10 pm May 01 2019, 7.10 pm

April 30th marked the 149th birth anniversary of the father of Indian Cinema, Dr Dadasaheb Phalke. To mark the day and pay a tribute to the legend, the US Consulate showed off their acting chops in the most unique way possible. The American diplomats dressed up as the best Marathi cinema characters and mouthed their dialogues. It was also in celebration of Maharashtra Day, which is a day later on May 1.

The innovative video features four diplomats delivering the dialogues with much perfection. Lynne Moo, who portrayed Rinku Rajguru from blockbuster film Sairat, can be seen delivering the famous dialogue, "Eh Mangya sod tyala tula marathit sangitlela kalat nahi ka English madhye sangu (Hey Mangya, leave him. If you do not get it in Marathi then, I can say it in English too)." Consulate spokesperson Nick Novac chose Riteish Deshmukh's character from the film Lai Bhaari, diplomat Jen White played Sai Tamhankar's character from film Tu Hi Re and enacted "Chahat budavlyavar jasa biscuit tutta na tasa tutla majha hruday(My heart is broken like a biscuit dipped in tea)” with so much confidence.

Take a look at their video here:

"We work here, but we also live here. It (Maharashtra Day) is an opportunity to have fun and also show our appreciation and gratitude for the place we call home," said US Novac to DNA. "It is Maharashtra day on Wednesday and it was Dadasaheb Phalke's anniversary on Tuesday. This is also a good relief and an opportunity to have a bit of fun during serious election time," he added further.