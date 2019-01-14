Makar Sankranti 2019: PM Narendra Modi, Virender Sehwag, Arjun Kapoor send in their wishes

Makar Sankranti is here and it's time to actually welcome the new year. By naming the festival, we can only think about yummy laddoos, kite flying competitions, songs and dance rituals. When it comes to Bollywood, the industry has always celebrated it with much fanfare and enthusiasm. Needless to say, Bollywood has made this day more special by giving us evergreen songs to play during the auspicious occasion. To mark this day, several B-Town celebs and personalities from the world of cricket and politics took to Twitter to post best wishes for their fans and well-wishers. Let’s have a look at a few.

PM Narendra Modi wished by posting a colourful greeting card which has his signature below.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag put up two pictures of him flying a kite in a lawn, which is supposedly outside his residence. He asked his fans to ‘keep calm and fly a kite’.

Keep Calm and fly a Kite. May the harvest festivals bring warmth , playfulness and love in your lives.#HappyMakarSankranti #Uttarayan #Bihu #Pongal ! pic.twitter.com/KOUXzGK3Q0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 14, 2019

Next, comes Panipat hero Arjun Kapoor who extended his warm wishes too.

Here's wishing everyone a #HappyMakarSankranti.. May this festival bring you loads of happiness and success! 💫 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 14, 2019

Preity Zinta wished by attaching a short video. The video starts with a glimpse of her song Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and ends with the note ‘Happy Makar Sankranti’.

Happy Sankranti to all of you who celebrate. May this New year bring new & prosperous opportunities & happiness to all. Lotza love always ... xoxo #ting#HappyMakarSankranti #MakarSankranti2019 pic.twitter.com/Eb8vmUDMCI — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 14, 2019

Harbhajan Singh poured in his wish for Makar Sankranti as well as Uttarayan, Pongal and Bihu altogether.

Wish you all a very #HappyMakarSankranti, a happy #Uttarayan, #Pongal2019 and #Bihu! My these festivals of harvest bring you prosperity, love, and all the happiness! — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 14, 2019

Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankatri, everyone!