Malayalam filmmaker Vaishak Rajan accused of rape

The #MeToo movement has shaken up things across the nation and brought predators to notice. Just recently, the Kerala police registered a rape case against popular Malayalam film producer Vaishak Rajan at the Ernakulam North police station. According to reports, a 25-year-old model filed a complaint and charged him of raping her at his residence in Kochi. Rajan had allegedly called her to his place in the pretext of offering her a movie.

The confirmation of the news comes from the station sub-inspector who informed that the case has been registered under Section 376 (Punishment for Rape). “The complaint has been made by a model against producer Vaishak,” the SI told The News Minute. The incident reportedly dates back to 2017, when Malayalam actor Dileep was accused of rape as well. Coincidentally, Vaishak’s production Welcome to Central Jail starred Dileep as the male lead.

Vaishak’s last productional venture was Johny Johny Yes Appa, starring Kunchacko Boban. He has produced movies such as Role Models (2017), Chunkzz (2017), Padmasree Bharat Dr Saroj Kumar (2012) and Welcome to Central Jail (2012).

