Meet Azhar Maqsusi, masiha from Hyderabad who believes hunger has no religion

Help others to help yourself, is a common teaching but looks like there is one man who is actually practicing it. Azhar Maqsusi is the man who is truly an inspiration.

Talking more about his selfless deed, Maqsusi hails from Hyderabad and offers free food to around 300-400 men, women, and children on a daily basis. Well, Azhar is not a rich person, and has faced a lot of struggle when he was young. And that’s why he feels the pain. He feeds the homeless under the Dabeerpura flyover in Old Hyderabad. When TV channels quizzed Maqsusi about what inspired him to do this, he responded that he exactly understands what it is to go hungry, and wants no one to go through such a terrible situation.

"I have faced a lot of struggle in my younger age. My father passed away when I was just four years old. There were many days when my family and I used to sleep hungry. Later I started working and one day I saw a woman struggling for food. So, I purchased food for her. That's the day when I prayed to God to show me a way to help poor people," Maqsusi told ANI.

"I first started distributing free food at Dabeerpura area seven years ago with the money from my pocket and it continued for around three years. Later some people started helping me out by providing groceries. I thought to extend the program and started distributing free food at Gandhi General Hospital four years ago. Three to four hundred people daily eat food at Gandhi Hospital and Dabeerpura area," he added.

Azhar is now aiming to expand his initiative to other states too. "I have extended this program to other states like Bengaluru, Raichur, Tandoor, Jharkhand and Assam. In all these places our free food distribution program runs and around 1000-1200 people get free food daily. I want to extend this program even more. I am very much happy and satisfied to help poor people," Maqsusi said. His zeal to eradicate hunger pangs of the needy runs with an apt slogan of ‘hunger has no religion’.

Talking about Azhar’s profession, he has quite a creative bend as the man runs an interior design business. Good going Azhar!