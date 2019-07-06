In Com Staff July 06 2019, 1.26 pm July 06 2019, 1.26 pm

The choir, who sang at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, will provide the chorus for the baptism of their first child too. In a touching tribute to the Royals' nuptials, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have invited some members of the St George’s Chapel Choir to sing at baby Archie's christening today. The choir boys performed under the director of music, James Vivian at the couple's wedding, alongside the Kingdom Choir, whose gospel performance of 'Stand by Me' was an instant hit. The choir has a history dating back centuries and tours Europe. It ordinarily is made up of 23 boy choristers from St George’s School and twelve Lay Clerks singing alto, tenor and bass.

St George's choir was founded in 1348, and can normally be heard singing eight services a week in St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where Meghan and Harry were wed. Some of the choir boys will be singing at today's private ceremony, which is set to be held in a chapel at Windsor Castle. The official photographs of the christening will be taken in the Green Drawing Room and will be released sometime after 3 pm today. Little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will wear a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, Dressmaker to The Queen.