Meghan Markle and Harry 'want royal baby to be global citizen with US passport'

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 12.00 pm May 08 2019, 12.00 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want Baby Sussex to be a 'global citizen' who could spend three to four months a year living abroad, it is claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could also apply for US citizenship for their son and make frequent visits to the country of Meghan's birth.

That would be enough for the couple to "immerse" themselves in the issues faced by local communities, reports suggest. But the time abroad would also include visits to the US, where Meghan's mum, Doria, lives in Los Angeles; and these visits would be easier with a US passport for the child. They added, "The Commonwealth, that family of 53 nations of which the Queen is so rightly proud, is a perfect example of how globalism can work."

An insider told the Daily Mail, "Their royal highnesses both have enormous respect for the institution of the monarchy and this country, and want their family to have an outward-looking approach. It's about their children being aware of and understanding the wider world and their place in it. They want them to take an active interest in the global community, working towards a fairer society and more sustainable way of living."

Meghan has already announced her intention to apply for British citizenship once she has met the criteria of spending at least five years living in the UK. However, it is not known if she will keep her American citizenship. If Baby Sussex becomes a US citizen, he will be liable for US taxes.