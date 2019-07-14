Mirror July 14 2019, 5.59 pm July 14 2019, 5.59 pm

All eyes were on Serena Williams at Wimbledon on Saturday, as the tennis champion narrowly missed a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Well, nearly all eyes - as royal watchers will have found plenty of interest to see over in the VIP boxes, where Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were taking in the matching side by side. The two are known to be big tennis fans - and the Duchess of Sussex is a close pal of Serena as well.

New mum Meghan sat flanked by the Middleton sisters, with Pippa on her left, and the Duchess of Cambridge on her right, watching Romanian Simona Halep crowned the Wimbledon Champion. The royal duo has attended Wimbledon together in the past too.

But it is the first time the pair have been seen together on their own in an official capacity since rumours began flying of a major fallout between Kate and Meghan. Author and body language expert Judi James believes the Duchesses' positioning at the tennis shows that their rumoured 'rift' is fading.

"There are echoes of their first Wimbledon together in their body language here, back when there were no rumours about rifts between Kate and Meghan, suggesting that if there has been any coldness, things could just be back on a stronger footing again," informed Judi to Mirror Online.

"Meghan’s trait of raising both her cupped hands towards her face as she talks to Kate is a cute, quasi-infantile ritual that implies a desire to show you’re chatting to a best friend and sharing your message behind a partial cut-off."

"The pair seem to giggle together but Meghan also shares her laughter with Kate’s sister Pippa, who appears to have been strategically placed on her other side to place her in a close unit position in the line-up," added Judi.