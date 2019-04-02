Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now Sussex Royal on Instagram

Darshana Devi April 02 2019, 11.08 pm April 02 2019, 11.08 pm

It was in January 2018 that Meghan Markle’s era on social media came to an end. That was prior to her wedding to Prince Harry when the Duchess swept her social media accounts clean and her fans have been eagerly waiting for her to make her reappearance on the digital platforms since then. Well now, she is back and this time, with her husband. Yup, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex now have their combined new Instagram account.

The IG handle is named as Sussex Royal and its bio reads ‘The official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’ The duo also shared a few pictures of them in their first post, which represents the highlights of their work. The gallery of pictures features the Duke’s work with the military and his conservation efforts with elephants, Meghan’s warm moments with the ladies of the Hubb Community Kitchen and her bonding with the public. The slideshow ends with a stunning grey-scale picture which sees the two facing their back at the camera and waving to the crowd while holding hands.

The news comes weeks after the announcement of Harry and Meghan getting their own house, separate from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Their new house ‘will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the Duke and Duchess's work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.’ They will also appoint new communications staff, ‘who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen’s Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe.’

Meanwhile, the duo is also expecting their first child, who is due in April. Their new account will surely spark excitement among fans awaiting the impending arrival of the royal baby.