Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay homage to New Zealand’s Christchurch attack victims

On March 15, Friday, the world woke up to the depressing news of New Zealand’s deadliest shooting, which took lives of 50 innocent people. The attacks took place at two mosques and were carried out by an Australian gunman. As a sign of tribute towards the victims that were killed in the Christchurch massacre, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - paid their respects by visiting the New Zealand House in London on Tuesday.

On their visit, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed the book of condolence and laid down bouquets of flowers for those killed in the Christchurch attack. Reportedly, the couple visited at the request of Queen Elizabeth II. After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to New Zealand, the Kensington Palace released a statement on behalf of the Royal Family. The statement read, "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives in the devastating attack in Christchurch," the message read. "We have all been fortunate to spend time in Christchurch and have felt the warm, open-hearted and generous spirit that is core to its remarkable people. No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship. This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community.”

The statement further read, “It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community, and friendship. We know that from this devastation and deep mourning, the people of New Zealand will unite to show that such evil can never defeat compassion and tolerance. We send our thoughts and prayers to everyone in New Zealand today. Kia Kaha.” (Kia Kaha is a Maori phrase used by the Kiwis as an affirmation, it means ‘stay strong’)

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together.