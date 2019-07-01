In Com Staff July 01 2019, 6.14 pm July 01 2019, 6.14 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the cause they wish to support this month. During July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they will 'turn their attention' to the environment. Every month the couple choose a cause to throw their weight behind. They follow a select number of people, charities, organisations, companies or movements. Late last night, the royals uploaded a collage of nine pictures to their Instagram account SussexRoyal, along with an impassioned quote from the Duke. Aside from organisations and charities, Meghan and Harry, in July, are supporting individuals such as Greta Thunberg - the 16-year-old climate activist who has taken the world by storm - and Dame Jane Morris Goodall - an English primatologist and anthropologist. They also chose to highlight the important work of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Following the success of Titanic in 1997 along with earlier films, 24-year-old DiCaprio established the non-profit organisation in 1998. It is devoted to promoting environmental awareness. Although concerned with all areas of the environment, it focuses on global warming, preserving Earth's biodiversity and supporting renewable energy.

The 15 accounts followed by the Duke and Duchess are now:

African Parks - a conservation NGO that manages National Parks and Protected Areas on behalf of governments across Africa

Elephants Without Borders - a charitable organisation dedicated to conserving wildlife and natural resources

Wilderness Foundation UK - a British charity which 'harnesses the power of wilderness to change lives'

Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation - a non-profit dedicated to the protection and wellbeing of all Earth's inhabitants

WWF International - an international non-governmental organisation working in the field of the wilderness preservation and the reduction of human impact on the environment

Australian Geographic - a media business that produces a magazine highlighting nature, culture, people and places in the country

Rhino Conservation Botswana - a charity working to protect wild rhinos in Botswana

Zero Hour - an intersectional movement of youth activists fighting for a livable planet for all

Everyday Climate Change - a diverse group of photographers from 6 continents document climate change

Dr. Jane Goodall - Dame Jane Morris Goodall, DBE, formerly Baroness Jane van Lawick-Goodall, is an English primatologist and anthropologist

Ocean Heroes Bootcamp - a free three-day programme that empowers international youth leaders to create their own campaigns to help beat plastic pollution

Greta Thunberg - a 16-year-old climate activist with Asperger’s

Mike Bloomberg - entrepreneur, philanthropist, and three-term mayor of New York City

Queen's Commonwealth Canopy - a network of forest conservation initiatives throughout the 53 nations of the Commonwealth

National Geographic - is the official magazine of the National Geographic Society.

The post reads: "As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach to shine a light on the accounts that are working towards positive change, for the month of July we turn our attention to the environment. "There is a ticking clock to protect our planet - with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home - for ourselves and for future generations.

"Let’s save it. Let’s do our part."

The Duke of Sussex says: "Environmental damage has been treated as a necessary by-product of economic growth. " So deeply ingrained is this thinking that it has been considered part of the natural order that humankind’s development comes at the expense of our planet.