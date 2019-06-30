In Com Staff June 30 2019, 6.37 pm June 30 2019, 6.37 pm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want a behind-closed-doors christening for baby Archie - and plan to raise him as a 'private citizen'. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be planning private baptism for their baby son - unlike William and Kate's children who were photographed on the days of their christenings. But one royal biographer says Meghan and Harry "can't have it both ways". The reports come just days after the £2.4million bill for renovating the couple's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, was made public. And that cost could further rise to £3million by the time the building work is finished. Penny Junor, who has penned a biography of Prince Harry, branded making the christening private a 'mistake'.

She told the Sunday Times that the couple 'can't have it both ways', stating, "Either they are totally private, pay for their own house and disappear out of view or play the game the way it is played."And the author added: "Many people don't understand why they are paying nearly £3million for Harry and Meghan's house, so in terms of public relations it would be a good quid pro quo for the pair to briefly show Archie off." Action group Republic, which calls for the monarchy to be abolished, posted on Twitter after the news broke, "They want to raise Archie as a private citizen? Good, that should also mean no taxpayer subsidies." Archie was pictured in a photocall two days after his birth but has since only been seen in a sepia-tinged picture posted on Instagram on Father's Day.

A source told the Sunday Times that privacy is 'more precious' to Harry than most other royals, and added, "As Archie is not an HRH he feels he has every right to strictly police his son's privacy." In contrast cameras and select members of the public were invited to the christenings of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Archie will be christened next Saturday at St George's Chapel in Windsor - where his parents married last year. Meghan's mum Doria Ragland will fly over from the US, while William and Kate will be in attendance, as will Charles and Camilla.