Reportedly, Taxpayers have had to pay an extra £750,000 on security costs for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage home. Refurbishing the Windsor residence has already cost £2.4m and the cost to the public purse could hit £3m. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid roughly £250,000 of their own money on the fixtures and fittings at Frogmore including 'fine furnishings' for a kitchen, living room and nursery for baby Archie. Royal officials in charge of the refurbishment which involved knocking five separate houses into one larger residence for the couple, set the newlyweds a strict budget, reports the Daily Mail.

They say sources have claimed that taxpayers are paying a £750,000 bill for security. More than 20 officers from the Met Police and the Thames Valley force are required to guard Frogmore Cottage. A well-placed source told the Mail: "The final figure is excellent value for money for the taxpayer. "Whilst the £2.4million has covered the basic renovations costs, the couple have spent £250,000 so far ensuring that the highest standards are met inside the property.

"Security for the couple is of the utmost importance and a large scale planting programme worth up to £20,000 is proposed to shield the property from the public eye." Plans are reportedly being discusses to install a badminton or tennis court at the couple's Windsor home. There are also said to be plans for exterior painting and landscaping, the installation of security lights and the planting of £20,000-worth of fast-growing shrubs and trees. The couple have been criticised for the decision to move to Frogmore.