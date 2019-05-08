Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby: The first pics are here and they will steal your heart

Debanu Das May 08 2019, 6.09 pm May 08 2019, 6.09 pm

The first pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s child have hit the internet and they are going viral! Meghan gave birth to her first child with Prince Harry – a baby boy – on May 6, 2019. Reports said the child was born in the early hours of the day. It is unknown what the couple have named the new lord. However, word has it that the announcement may happen very soon.

Feast your eyes on Baby Sussex!

Speaking to the media, Meghan said that her son, who has just turned two days old, has the ‘sweetest temperament.’ “He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's been the dream." Baby Sussex’s proud father quipped that he’s got no idea ‘who he gets that from.’ Harry couldn’t hide his excitement and gushed: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

Baby Sussex was born on May 6 and Harry made the announcement in a statement to the media. "Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

Will Baby Sussex become a prince?

The royal baby is currently seventh in line to the throne. Harry’s brother Prince William, who is also the Duke of Cambridge, welcomed the new father to the ‘sleep deprivation society that is parenting.’ British media quoted Prince Charles – the Prince of Wales – as saying: "We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return."

According to BBC, the baby will not automatically become a prince. However, he could get the title if Queen Elizabeth allows. His parents may want him to get the inheritance over one of Harry’s titles, or may even reject all royal titles.