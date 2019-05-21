  3. Other
Meghan Markle branded 'fame hungry diva' by Piers Morgan in epic rant over wedding pics

Other

Meghan Markle branded 'fame hungry diva' by Piers Morgan in epic rant over wedding pics

Telly presenter shamed the Duchess of Sussex for her 'self-promotion' and creating in her own 'royal reality TV show'.

back
CatherineDuchess of CambridgeDuchess of SussexDuke and Duchess of SussexMeghan MarklePiers MorganPrince HarryPrince William
nextBarefoot and muddy Princess Charlotte is in her ELEMENT at Kate's Chelsea garden

within