Meghan Markle branded 'fame hungry diva' by Piers Morgan in epic rant over wedding pics

Piers Morgan has slammed Meghan Markle as a fame-hungry diva in an epic rant over the release of her wedding pictures. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, and her husband Prince Harry, 34, marked their first anniversary by releasing previously unseen snaps of their big day. They captioned the pictures, "Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful."
It was liked by more than six million Instagram followers, but it left Good Morning Britain presenter Piers, 54, seething. He's now blasted the couple for their shameless 'self-promoting' on social media and he's taken aim at Meghan in particular. In a piece written for Mail Online , Piers fumed, "I don’t know what’s really going on in the reportedly feuding Palace life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but I do know they’re behaving like they’re in a royal reality TV show where the winner gets most press coverage in a short period of time... Leading the charge, naturally, is the Hollywood actress who seems to view publicity as a giant tiara-adorned tap from which she wishes to determinedly control every single droplet. You’d think Meghan might have cooled the self-promoting jets after the recent birth of son Archie, given how much attention it attracted. Sadly not."
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
He went on to accuse the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of being hypocrites for using Instagram to release the pictures, weeks after Prince Harry spoke out about the dangers of social media on mental health. Piers even accused Meghan of getting her friends to go on telly in the US to say nice things about her, adding, "The friends... lined up to say how fabulous Meghan is... how she is categorically ‘NOT A DIVA!' (Pro tip: whenever people repeatedly have to get their friends to deny they’re a diva, you know they’re a diva)..."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
As well as slamming Meghan and Harry, Piers went on to take aim at Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge over their own photo op this week. The family released pictures of their three children playing in a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, and Piers is adamant the snaps were a tad phoney. He wrote, "The images, which appeared on the Kensington Palace Instagram page at 10 pm last night, were intimate family pictures but taken in a very controlled manner. No chance of any paparazzi getting an ‘unapproved’ shot. The message from the photos was clear: ‘We’re also great parents, and also a great couple too!’"