Meghan Markle does not want 'the men in suits' to supervise the birth of her child

The Duchess of Sussex has appointed her own delivery team to oversee the birth of her first child, it has been reported. Meghan Markle has broken from royal tradition by not appointing the Royal Household gynaecologists because she does not want "the men in suits" to supervise the birth, The Mail on Sunday reports. The paper said the 37-year-old, who is expected to give birth later this month, has appointed an "unnamed female doctor" to lead the team instead of Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston. The two gynaecologists attended at the arrival of all three of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, it adds.

A spokesman for the Royal Family declined to comment. However, it is understood that there will definitely be a role for the Queen's doctors in birth, but it might not be a prominent one. A royal source reportedly said: "Meghan said she doesn't want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled."

"It is slightly surprising. These people [the Queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan." Sources close to the Duchess stressed the ‘personal’ nature of her decision.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently moved out of Kensington Palace into their new home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor

In another break with tradition, it emerged last week that the Duchess has chosen not to give birth in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, which has been used by several other Royal mothers. It is likely Meghan and Harry will choose a hospital nearer to their new home, Frogmore Cottage at Windsor, for the birth. Meanwhile, Meghan's mum is flying over from LA to be by her side as she prepares to have her first child.

But sources say yoga teacher Doria Ragland, 62, is unable to stretch out her stay – as she has to go home to look after her dogs.

It can also be revealed that Prince Harry’s bride is decorating their new home with posters from her old “bachelorette pad”. She will bring them to £3million Frogmore Cottage from Toronto, Canada, where Meg filmed the drama Suits.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019

A source said yesterday: “Doria should be here for the birth and will be staying. But then she has to get back to her dogs and work.” Meghan will be adorning the Grade II listed home, south of Windsor Castle, with expensive artwork and has dotted pictures of family and friends around the place. She has also swapped interior design tips with Victoria Beckham.

An insider said: “Harry and Meghan want to make Frogmore as homely as possible and Meghan has brought over a lot of posters.” Frogmore used to accommodate royal staff but has been renovated to be a family home.