Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have chosen not to reveal who Archie's godparents will be. But the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon to support her friend Serena Williams. And the mum-of-one who accessorised her look with an 'A' necklace was flanked by two friends who could possibly be picked as godparents to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The two women are friends of the former Suits star from university, Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hills. The pair will both be attending Archie's private Christening this weekend with Ms. Roth reportedly considered one of Meghan's closest friends.

Archie will be christened in a 'small private ceremony' in the 'private chapel at Windsor Castle,' said a press release from Buckingham Palace. It went on to say, "The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private." The decision to keep the godparents list a secret has seen the royal couple come in for criticism, especially as royal accounts revealed how it cost £2.4m to renovate Frogmore Cottage where they now live. Ms Williams, who became friends with Meghan after meeting her at a charity football match in 2014, was a guest at her wedding to Harry in May 2018 and is also rumoured to be one of Archie’s godmothers.