Meghan Markle fans are convinced she let slip Baby Sussex's name in an interview

It's fast becoming one of the longest pregnancies of recent times. Meghan Markle is due any day now and with every moment that passes there's a fresh dollop of speculation about all things Baby Sussex. Arguably the one topic that people like to theorise about the most is the baby's name - and beady-eyed royal fans think the Duchess of Sussex may have already given it away. Way back in her pre-duchess days when she was working on Suits, Meghan gave an interview where she revealed she'd splurged on a new Cartier watch following the show's success.

She said: "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them." Of course, at the time, this comment sunk without a trace. However, thanks to some very resourceful Meghan fans, it's now resurfaced.

If Meghan has a daughter and intends to give her a name beginning with 'M', the most popular theory suggests 'Mary' could be the winner, given it's a strong royal history and connections. Given how Prince Harry and Meghan are doing things very much their way when it comes to the baby, it will be interesting to see whether they go down the traditional route with name, or go rogue.