Mirror July 10 2019, 6.11 pm July 10 2019, 6.11 pm

Over the weekend Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a sweet statement to mark the day.

They said, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. "They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie."

Alongside this, the couple released two official photos with one featuring a number of family members - including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to point out that Kate Middleton was wearing an interesting accessory in the image.

The 37-year-old paid tribute to her late mother-in-law with her jewellery, opting to wear Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl Earrings for the occasion. These are the very same ones Diana wore to Prince Harry's christening in 1984.

While some thought this was a sweet gesture, others saw it as a sign of "disrespect" against Meghan. Writing on Twitter one person said: "I think Kate wanted to upstage Meghan. With all the earrings at Kate's disposal, why did she wear the ones that Diana wore during Harry's christening? Personally, I would have given Meghan the earrings."

@courtjeweller Kate should not have earrings Diana wore to #PrinceHarry's christening. Disrespectful she wore them to #ArchieHarrison's christening. If any1 should own them, it is Harry...who can give them to #DoSMeghan if he chooses. Did Wm take all the good stuff? #SussexSquad https://t.co/wGc091vTKV — 2020isCOMING🍌♀️☮️🌊 (@ROZmandelcorn) July 9, 2019

I think Kate wanted to upstage Meghan. With all the earrings at kates disposal, why did she wear the one that Diana wore during Harry’s christening? Personally, I would have given Meghan that earring. — Princess Lucia (@Oonidynasty) July 7, 2019

Attention seeking at a Sussex Family event. Meghan would be roasted for this type of tacky move. Evoking Diana's special moment with Harry at his son's Christening? This simply wasn't her role today. As the haters always say....know your place. — Zepper (@Zepper20) July 7, 2019

Another commented, "Attention seeking at a Sussex Family event. Meghan would be roasted for this type of tacky move. Evoking Diana's special moment with Harry at his son's christening? This simply wasn't her role."