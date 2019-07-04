In Com Staff July 04 2019, 3.28 pm July 04 2019, 3.28 pm

Meghan Markle delighted fans when she made a surprise appearance at a baseball game in London. She joined her husband Prince Harry to watch the Yankees take on the Red Sox at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Europe's first ever Major League Baseball game. The new parents left Archie at home as they met the teams before heading into the stands to watch the match, and from the photos, it looks like they loved every second.

Meghan looked lovely in a black Stella McCartney dress with a belt and matching pumps. But there was an extra special detail in her outfit that most people completely missed - her earrings. The Duchess added a splash of colour to her black outfit with a pair of Jennifer Meyer earrings. The $395 accessories are made from 18-carat gold with a turquoise inlay.

Heather Askinoise, the co-founder of Energy Muse, believes there is probably a very specific reason for her choice. She told People, "It is a wonderful gemstone to connect with when you want to bring focus to your health. Turquoise is the perfect crystal for a new mom as it is said to bring blessings to those who wear it." The online store's description states, "Jennifer Meyer's pieces are the perfect way to celebrate life events or mark important milestones. Handcrafted from polished 18-karat gold, these dainty earrings have a sleek rectangular shape that's inlaid with brilliant turquoise stones. Gift them to someone special and they'll fondly remember the occasion with each wear."