Proud mum Meghan Markle was spotted kissing baby Archie, as she and Kate Middleton brought all their children to watch Prince William and Harry in a charity polo match. Archie, who is on his first public outing after his private Christening on Saturday, looked adorable as he cuddled up to his doting mum. The Duchess of Cambridge was seen with playful Princess Charlotte and Prince George as she carried one-year-old Prince Louis. Little Louis - who is almost 15 months old - was spotted running towards the horses before Kate dashed after him and scooped him up.

William and Harry were playing against each other in the game honouring the late Leicester City owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha - who died in a helicopter crash in October. It's the duo’s first joint event this year and follows on from a rumoured rift between the pair and their wives Duchesses Kate and Meghan. Meghan joined friends at Wimbledon and caused controversy when fans were stopped from taking a photo with her. She was branded 'childish' for stopping selfies even though there were 12,000 people in the crowd and more than a million people watching her on TV.

Meghan sat with two university friends and around 40 empty seats as her private protection officer. Today’s event, at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire, will raise cash for 15 charities supported by the royal pair. Any troubles were put aside for baby Archie’s christening at the weekend as the “fab four” came together to mark the occasion at Windsor Castle. The brothers’ joint appearance comes weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they were leaving the Royal Foundation and setting up their own charity.

William and Kate will remain with the original charity, which will be renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William and Harry set up the Royal Foundation back in 2009, with Kate joining two years later. The foundation said the move was taken to “better align” the couples’ charitable activities. But the move sparked speculation of a further divide between the young royals after a turbulent year.

Kate and Meghan reportedly fell out in the build-up to last year’s royal wedding in an apparent disagreement over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress. Kate was said to have been left in tears over the bride-to-be's strict demands over the dress the four-year-old, who is fourth in line for the throne, was set to wear. The incident was said to have occurred at a stressful dress fitting, in the run-up to Meghan and Harry's wedding day on May 19, last year. Kate had only just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis and was reportedly feeling emotional.