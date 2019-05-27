Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's baby visited by Serena Williams at Frogmore Cottage

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 6.24 pm May 27 2019, 6.24 pm

Tennis legend Serena Williams has met royal baby Archie for the first time after flying to the UK to visit Meghan Markle. Serena is said to have popped in to see Archie before jetting off to Paris for the French Open tournament. According to the Daily Mail's Katie Hind, Serena, 37, she was accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian, 36, and their one-year-old daughter Olympia. She also took a picture of herself in a regal stateroom and posted it on Instagram before resuming work again on Saturday. Serena is an old friend of Meghan who also attended her marriage at Windsor Castle in May last year as well as her exclusive baby shower in New York in February.

She is understood to have gone all the way to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home in Berkshire to see the new family addition. The royal couple moved into Frogmore Cottage shortly before they announced the birth of their first child some 20 days ago. Serena is one among the string of visitors who checked into the royal mansion to visit Prince Harry and the former US TV star since they became parents. Prince Harry's aunts, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Lady Jane Fellowes, as well as a bunch of his oldest friends, have also visited.

The royal couple is yet to decide on Archie's godparents, with Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, 39, being a front runner in the race to become the baby's godmother. Mulroney has reportedly already flown to the UK with her five-year-old daughter to meet her best friend Meghan and meet Archie. Among those contending for the role of the godfather is Markus Anderson, 42, Soho House's creative director and who is said to be of foremost importance for the Duchess. Other visitors include Tom Inskip, who visited with his wife Laura, and Mark Dyer, 53, who is said to have helped Harry and Meghan's romance as he owns three West London pubs where the two could get to know each other in privacy.