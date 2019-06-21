In Com Staff June 21 2019, 5.31 pm June 21 2019, 5.31 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in one of the most talked about and photographed weddings in years. People around the world tuned in to celebrate with them, excitedly following every moment of their special day through the live TV coverage, news coverage, and social media. But despite the huge scale of their celebrations, the couple were determined it would be intimate, and they added a number of sweet little touches to make sure of that. Shortly after the wedding, they revealed some of the personal additions, but now they have shared even more of the personal touches.

Speaking in a message recorded for an exhibition about their wedding outfits at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - A Royal Wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - the couple spoke about their special day. Meghan says, "A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day. We knew how large the scale of the event would be, so in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate." The couple had Prince George and Princess Charlotte's initials embroidered into their pageboy and bridesmaids outfits. The little princess' shoes also had the date May 19 on the bottom.

It was Harry's idea, and Meghan said it would be 'such a beautiful keepsake' for them. The Duke also explained why he decided to wear the uniform of the Household Cavalry for the occasion. Many royal fans were surprised by his choice, but the decision behind it is actually very sweet. He said, "I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it's one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms. It's one of my favourites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day."